DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Friday, December 15th Do Not Sit On The Furniture presents
Shan Nash [Lut Project/Sol Selectas]
Shayan Aka Shan Nash Born in Balochestan. Shan Nash’s collective music, part self-produced, captivating other-worldly sounds, part extended live performance
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.