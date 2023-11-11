DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La parte alta del Panettone

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Casa Gusto
Sat, 11 Nov, 11:00 am
Food & drinkTorino
Il panettone alto piemontese nasce nel 1922 dall’idea di Pietro Ferrua di alleggerire l’impasto del panettone milanese, rendere la forma più larga e aggiungere la celebre glassa di sua invenzione con la nocciola tonda gentile trilobata del territorio piemo...

Città di Torino, Camera di Commercio, Regione Piemonte

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Casa Gusto

Piazza Castello 209, 10124 Torino città metropolitana di Torino, Italia
