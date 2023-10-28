DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Halloween Party NYC | Fear on the Pier Cruise

Pier 36
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $39.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Get ready to immerse yourself in NYC's finest Halloween extravaganza!

Step aboard the Annual Haunted Cruise for an epic celebration on the waves of Manhattan.

Capture unforgettable memories against the stunning backdrop of the Statue of Liberty, Brooklyn...

Presented by iBoatNYC.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Pier 36

299 South Street, New York City, New York 10002, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.