DROZ + Beach For Tiger + DJs

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
Fri, 8 Dec, 8:00 pm
London
Free

About

Speed Of Sound are delighted to welcome DROZ to Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes for a special end of the year party on Friday 8th of December 2023!

Support from good pals Beach For Tiger & DJs until late.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Speed of Sound
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

DROZ, Beach For Tiger

Venue

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes

32-34 Kingsland Rd, London E2 8DA
Doors open8:00 pm
180 capacity

