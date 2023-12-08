DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Speed Of Sound are delighted to welcome DROZ to Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes for a special end of the year party on Friday 8th of December 2023!
Support from good pals Beach For Tiger & DJs until late.
This is an 18+ event
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.