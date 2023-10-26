DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CLF Art Laughter Lounge Peckham : Tony Law & more

CLF Art Lounge
Thu, 26 Oct, 8:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Thursday 26th October 2023 Collywobblers Comedy presents CLF Art Laughter Lounge Peckham : Tony Law, Ali Woods , Sang Don Park, Estefania Baha , Sassafras Nitrojet & MC James Dowdeswell

Collywobblers Comedy are very excited to bring amazing comedy on the Read more

Presented by Collywobblers Comedy.

Lineup

1
Tony Law, Ali Woods, Estefania Baha and 1 more

Venue

CLF Art Lounge

4a Station Way, London SE15 4RX
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.