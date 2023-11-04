Top track

Goapele *LATE Show* Album Release Party

The Sun Rose
Sat, 4 Nov, 9:15 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $45.32

Event information

*LATE SHOW* Join Goapele as she celebrates her Album release “COLOURS”in a very intimate, limited seating event. This event has two seatings. This is the late show, Doors are at 915PM sharp. All shows are 21+

This is an 21+

Presented by The Sun Rose

Lineup

Goapele

Venue

The Sun Rose

8430 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Doors open9:15 pm
Event ends11:30 pm
125 capacity

