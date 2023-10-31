DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hallo! Queer

Angelo Mai
Tue, 31 Oct, 9:00 pm
DJRoma
€11.20
About

𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐄𝐃𝐈 𝟑𝟏 𝐎𝐓𝐓𝐎𝐁𝐑𝐄 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑

𝐍𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐢 𝐍𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐞 𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐚̀

𝑖𝑙 𝑓𝑒𝑠𝑡𝑖𝑣𝑎𝑙 𝑑𝑖 𝑐𝑢𝑙𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑎 𝑞𝑢𝑒𝑒𝑟 𝑑𝑒 𝐿𝑎𝑅𝑜𝑏𝑜𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑖𝑒

𝕊𝕚𝕒𝕞𝕠 𝕥𝕠𝕣𝕟𝕒𝕥𝕖 , 𝕚𝕟𝕚𝕫𝕚𝕒𝕞𝕠 𝕝𝕒 𝕟𝕦𝕠𝕧𝕒 𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕘𝕚𝕠�...

Presentato da Associazione Angelo Mai Occupato.

Lineup

La Roboterie, La Roboterie

Venue

Angelo Mai

Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 55, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm
190 capacity

