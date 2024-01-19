Top track

Morad: Reinsertado Tour

Sant Jordi Club
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€35.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Es por todos sabido que Morad tenía dos asuntos pendientes con sus fans: un disco y un tour de salas por España.

El primer asunto se resolvió el pasado 12 de mayo con la salida de Reinsertado, el segundo álbum de estudio del artista de L´hospitalet.

El s...

Organizado por Polar

Venue

Sant Jordi Club

Passeig Olímpic, 5-7, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open7:30 pm

