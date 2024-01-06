DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Housewarming, A Lynx Affair: The January Sales

Scala
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

House Warming

A Lynx Affair

The January Sales

Saturday 6th January 2024

@ Scala, Kings Cross N1 9NL

MAIN ARENA: AFRO, SOULFUL, DEEP TECH HOUSE & AMAPIANO

SUPA D & COLDSTEPS

PIONEER & TERMINAL 4

GGB (EXCLUSIVE BIRTHDAY SET) & GEMINI

WIGMAN B2B PETC...

Presented by House Warming

Lineup

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends6:00 am
800 capacity
Accessibility information

