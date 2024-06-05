DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Morgan Rees: Turning Thirsty

The Crescent
Wed, 5 Jun 2024, 7:00 pm
ComedyYork
£16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Award-nominated online sensation Morgan Rees embarks on his first ever UK tour with Turning Thirsty!

Hitting the milestone of his 30th birthday has made him develop a thirst… for life. He’s about to begin his first decade living truly authentically - and...

Presented by Burning Duck Comedy.

Lineup

Morgan Rees

Venue

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

