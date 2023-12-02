DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DIVAS and DANDIES DRAG BRUNCH

El Cid
Sat, 2 Dec, 12:00 pm
TheatreLos Angeles
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Come to the campiest, most chaotic Drag brunch in the city! Divas and Dandies at El Cid is an interactive breakfast extravaganza!

The category is bacon and legs! Join cabaret star Dandy (@dandyandfriends) as he showcases his vaudevillian style with a bevy...

Presented by Dandy and Friends.

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open12:00 pm

