Notorious at W Hotel (Noxe Bcn 26th floor)

Hotel W - Noxe
Sun, 12 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

(ENG) Enjoy NOTORIOUS party, to the rhythm of quality Hip Hop, in the elegant Noxe club, where we will enjoy the best city ​​views. A musical journey through the blackest sounds, merging current, underground and old school, always with the house's seal of...

Organizado por GMC WORLDWIDE PRODUCTIONS, S.L..

Lineup

Venue

Hotel W - Noxe

W Hotels Worldwide, Plaça Rosa Del Vents, 1, Final Passeig De Joan De Borbó, Barcelona, Barcelona 08039, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

