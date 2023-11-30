Top track

Harvey Whyte - Mocktails and Weed

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Harvey Whyte - A Night Of Piano Rap

Paper Dress Vintage
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Harvey Whyte - Mocktails and Weed
Got a code?

About

Harvey Whyte presents a night of 'Piano Rap' with acoustic support from special guests.

Harvey Whyte is a rapper, self-taught pianist and producer, born and bred in Hackney, London.

Not many rappers can perform as well in front of a mic as they can behin...

Presented by Paper Dress Vintage.

Lineup

Harvey Whyte

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs