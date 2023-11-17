DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Un Palco per Tutti alla Galleria delle Arti

Galleria delle Arti
Fri, 17 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Le serate di selezione di MArteLive a Roma

17, 18 e 26 Novembre a “La Galleria delle Arti”

Fase di selezione live per gli artisti del concorso MArteLive 2023

ANCORA POCHI GIORNI PER ISCRIVERSI

Roma, 13 novembre 2023 - MArteLive è lieta di annunciare tr...

Questo è un evento 18+
Un Palco per Tutti

Venue

Galleria delle Arti

Via Dei Sabelli 2, 00185 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Doors open9:00 pm

