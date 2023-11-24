DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bushwick Grand

SILO Brooklyn
Fri, 24 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us the day after Thanksgiving for the Bushwick Grand namesake party! Vibes for the night are hip-hop and R&B. You know we’re from Brooklyn so of course you’re getting some dancehall and afrobeat too! The purpose of the namesake party is to establish w...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Bushwick Grand.

Lineup

Mike Nasty, Showcase, Milhouse

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

