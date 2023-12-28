Top track

Aura Synthesis

Indecorum + DJ Hyperdrive

Centre Point
Thu, 28 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJDublin
€11.50

About

Influence X Shed Residents X Centre Point present: Indecorum + DJ Hyperdrive this December 28th

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Influence, Shed Residents & Centre Point.

Lineup

Dj Hyperdrive, Indecorum

Venue

Centre Point

Curved St, Temple Bar, Dublin, Ireland
Doors open11:00 pm

