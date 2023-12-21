DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

YELLOW XMAS 2023

The Bill Murray
Thu, 21 Dec, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£12.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We're back! Showcasing the top and emerging East Asian acts based in the UK. In its 7th year acts featured in the past included Phil Wang, Nigel Ung, Yuriko Kotani. This year we have Erika Ehler, Monica Sue, Sang Don Park, Blank Peng, Alvin Liu, Laura Quin...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Erika Ehler, Blank Peng, Su Mi

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

