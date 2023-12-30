DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Subculture : New Years

Catch One
Sat, 30 Dec, 9:00 pm
$23.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
SUBCULTURE'S VERY FIRST NEW YEARS RAVE RINGING IN 2024

3 stages of Live Performances & DJs from around the world.

4 rooms to explore.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Subculture Party.

Catch One

4067 Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

