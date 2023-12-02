DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

El Paradiso - The Launch

Secret Location, London
Sat, 2 Dec, 8:00 pm
£21.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
In Just 3 weeks on Saturday 2nd December El Paradiso kicks things off on the Goose in North London - A docked canal boat that is made for perfect sound as it's fitted with a Funktion One Soundsystem.

Capacity is very limited for this intimate venue so be...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by El Paradiso.
2
Jacks, Alex Tibby, Joss Dean and 2 more

Secret Location, London

London, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am

