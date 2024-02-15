DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Andrew White: Young, Gay and a Third Thing (WIP)

The Bill Murray
Thu, 15 Feb 2024, 9:45 pm
ComedyLondon
£8
About

Andrew White has been described by Joe Lycett as “very exciting and very funny” and by teachers as “a pleasure to teach” (gay). Join the fast-rising stand-up for an hour of new material covering everything from Beauty and the Beast to eulogies and Dog's Tr...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Andrew White

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open9:15 pm

