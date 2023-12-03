Top track

Off Grid

WITCH + Holiday Ghosts

Band on the Wall
Sun, 3 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

1970s Zambia was dominated by the Zamrock movement – a genre that mixed classic British rock like the Rolling Stones with traditional African rhythms and bush village songs. Right in the middle of it all was WITCH, or, as sometimes known, We Intend To Caus...

10+ U16's accompanied by an adult. ID required for 16+
Presented by Band on the Wall.

Lineup

Holiday Ghosts, Witch

Venue

Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

