1001 x Flashback Records - On Wax! (Open Decks)

Cafe 1001
Wed, 13 Dec, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
About

1001's history is embedded in a love for hi-fi analog sound systems, crate digging, vinyl led selections - the authenticity of music production is integral to the space, and we pride ourselves in being a hi-fi listening bar, an alternative of sorts to club...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 1001

Venue

Cafe 1001

Brick Lane Management Services, 91 Brick Ln, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

