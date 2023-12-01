DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Loco Disco presents Adam Auburn (Day Trip)

Social Costa Mesa
Fri, 1 Dec, 10:00 pm
$5.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Loco Disco presents Adam Auburn + Freaky Deaky (Secret Service), Rob Moskavi (Loco Disco) & Seek-One (Space Taco)

party planning committee is real on this one

Powered by Void Acoustics

This is 21+ event
Presented by Loco Disco.

Lineup

Rob Moskavi

Venue

Social Costa Mesa

512 West 19th Street, Costa Mesa, California 92627, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

