Indie Power

ORION LIVE CLUB
Fri, 22 Dec, 10:30 pm
GigsRoma
€5.75
About

𝗥𝗢𝗠𝗔 𝗦𝗘𝗜 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗡𝗧𝗔 𝗔𝗟𝗟𝗔 𝗙𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗔 𝗜𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗘 𝗣𝗜𝗨’ 𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗘 𝗗’𝗜𝗧𝗔𝗟𝗜𝗔? 💚

Torna nella Capitale 𝗜𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗘 𝗣𝗢𝗪𝗘𝗥, il party indie che sta facendo ballare l’Italia, per festeggiare il Natale come piace a noi - in versione 𝗫𝗫...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da ORION LIVE S.R.L..

Venue

ORION LIVE CLUB

Viale J. F. Kennedy, 52, 00043 Ciampino RM, Italy
Doors open10:30 pm

