Top track

Sea Groove

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MODSTOCK - 60 Years of Mod - Crossfire

229
Sat, 30 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sea Groove
Got a code?

About

MODSTOCK - 60 Years of Mod - Crossfire

Crossfire returns for one night only with stellar DJ line-Up across 3 rooms.

Ballroom: Northern & Rare Soul with huge wooden dancefloor, air con & DJs: Ady Croasdell, John Manship, Sean Chapman & Chris Dale

Boogalo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by New Untouchables

Lineup

The Crystal Teardrop, Big Boss Man

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.