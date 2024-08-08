DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FestiValle 2024 • ABBONAMENTO FULL PASS 4 giorni

Via Sacra Valle dei Templi
8 Aug - 12 Aug
GigsAgrigento
𝗙𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗩𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲 𝟮𝗢24 • Abbonamento 4 giorni, 8th edition

L'abbonamento comprende l'ingresso a tutti gli spettacoli serali che si svolgeranno dall'8 all'11 agosto, include l'accesso agli Afterparty (9 e 10 agosto).

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione di Promozione Sociale FestiValle.
Via Sacra Valle dei Templi

92100 Agrigento, AG, Italy
Doors open6:30 pm

