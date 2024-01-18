Top track

Eman - Il mio vizio

Eman live Roma

Monk - Sala Teatro
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsRoma
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

EMAN, all’anagrafe Emanuele Aceto, nasce a Catanzaro. L’incontro e la collaborazione con il DJ producer Mattia Masciari (SKG) porta alla pubblicazione del primo disco totalmente autoprodotto: COME ACETO (2009).

Il 2012 è un anno cruciale: in seguito al su...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Mazinga Eventi Srls.

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

