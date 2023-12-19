Top track

KingKlavé, DJ Bae Bro

The Sultan Room
Tue, 19 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$25.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Experience a one-of-a-kind sonic journey at the Sultan Room on Tuesday, December 19th. Top 10 NPR Album of the Year KIngKlavé tastefully blends Jazz, HipHop, Latin rhythms and Electronic music creating an unforgettable experience you don't want to miss.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room

Lineup

KingKlavé, bae bro

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
250 capacity

