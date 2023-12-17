DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Spin The Groove !
C'est LE nouveau rendez-vous Groove de la capitale, à l'initiative de Dj Psycut, Dj CHIC et ADYL.
Du jazz à la funk et du disco à la house, en passant par la soul, fusion, hip hop, RnB, latin et reggae. Ce trio de DJs sillonnent les hor...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.