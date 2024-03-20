DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ralph Beaubrun

La Boule Noire
Wed, 20 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

L’artiste indépendant Franco-Haïtien, chanteur, danseur, chorégraphe, et comédien Ralph Beaubrun, revient avec un troisième EP qui sortira en Mars 2024. Un nouveau projet qui se veut plus intime, plus profond mais aussi plus mature artistiquement. Il y exp...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par La Boule Noire & Débordas Production

Lineup

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

