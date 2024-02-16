DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Keith Fullerton Whitman, Gregg Kowalsky, Religious Knives, Hive Mind

2220 Arts + Archives
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

No Fun Productions presents a night of experimental and dynamic electronic sound with Keith Fullerton Whitman, Gregg Kowalsky, Religious Knives and Hive Mind.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by No Fun Productions
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Hive Mind, Religious Knives, Gregg Kowalsky

Venue

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

