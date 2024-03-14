DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Doctor Krápula es una de las bandas de rock más importantes e influyentes de Latinoamérica, una explosión de punk, cumbia, ska, hip hop y reggae combinada con una postura social y ambiental en una fiesta rebelde que desde el primer acorde enciende el baile...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.