Sum 41 + Avril Lavigne - I-Days 2024

Ippodromo Snai San Siro
Tue, 9 Jul 2024, 5:00 pm
GigsMilano
From €60.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Live Nation 3 Srl.

Sum 41, Avril Lavigne

Ippodromo Snai San Siro

Piazzale dello Sport, 6, 20151 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open4:00 pm

