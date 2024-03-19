Top track

Olympia

Flamingods

Patterns
Tue, 19 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
About

Melting Vinyl & Love Thy Neighbour presents Flamingods

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Melting Vinyl & Love Thy Neighbour.

Lineup

Flamingods

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity

