Lucinda Chua + Kelly Moran [DJ set]

Public Records
Tue, 13 Feb, 7:00 pm
About

London born artist Lucinda Chua creates elemental soundscapes that hold delicate songs. Her debut solo album, YIAN, is a meditation on identity, love, grief and personal growth. A deeply introspective and fully realised vessel of creative expression, YIAN...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lucinda Chua, Kelly Moran

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

