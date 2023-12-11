DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

'The Yuley Digestif' in aid of The Felix Project

The Walmer Castle
Mon, 11 Dec, 7:00 pm
SocialLondon
£36.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Sydney Lima's 'The Monthly Digestif' and Mulberry have teamed up for 'The Yuley Digestif': a one-off, spin-off, special event in aid of Mulberry’s long term charity partner The Felix Project.

'The Monthly Digestif' is a brand new, irreverent, and light-he...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Monthly Digestif.

The Walmer Castle

58 Ledbury Road, Westminster, London, W11 2AJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

