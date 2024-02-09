DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Drizabone Soul Family

The Forge
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Drizabone Soul Family are a UK-based soul collective led by Billy Freeman.

In the early 1990's Drizabone scored UK chart hits with the classic singles 'Real Love', 'Pressure', 'Catch The Fire' & 'Brightest Star'. The Drizabone album 'Conspiracy' came...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.

Lineup

The Drizabone Soul Family

Venue

The Forge

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

