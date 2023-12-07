DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Underground Area Invites: Hallucinator

TANK serbatoio culturale
Thu, 7 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJBologna
€8.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Line up:

HALLUCINATOR

DJ FERROhttps

JAHPAWA

NITROhttps

DOMPRODhttps

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione CIRCE Incubatore Ibrido Culturale.

Hallucinator

TANK serbatoio culturale

Via Emilio Zago, 14, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

