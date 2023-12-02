DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mani Dii + aeria + cheap diva + niño bando

Electropura
Sat, 2 Dec, 7:30 pm
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Mani dii presenta su nuevo EP

acompañadada de

aeria

cheap diva

niño bando

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Electropura.

Aeria, Mani Dii

Electropura

Carrer del Pintor Salvador Abril, 20, 46005 València, Valencia, Spain
Doors open7:30 pm

