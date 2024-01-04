Top track

Necrosexual, Book of Wyrms, Prostitution, Electrocutioner

Saint Vitus Bar
Thu, 4 Jan 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$15.94The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Necrosexual (PA)

Book of Wyrms (VA)

Prostitution (NY)

Electrocutioner (NY)

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

