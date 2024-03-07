DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Neon Naked Life Drawing in Tooting!

The Trafalgar Arms
Thu, 7 Mar 2024, 6:00 pm
ArtLondon
From £18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Come to the Trafalgar Arms for our fantastic Neon Naked Life Drawing workshop!

Join us in Tooting for an evening of vibrant, artistic fun. Like no other, the neon life drawing class uses reactive art materials, drawing radiant, colourful life models.

Cla...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Neon Naked Life Drawing.

Lineup

Venue

The Trafalgar Arms

148-156 Tooting High Street, Wandsworth, London, SW17 0RT, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.