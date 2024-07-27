DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Life in Death Festival

Papillon
Sat, 27 Jul 2024, 12:00 pm
GigsSouthampton
£14.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Life in Death returns for 2024, continuing to celebrate the life of Dylan J. Rocha.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Psychedelia.

Venue

Papillon

61 Commercial Road, Southampton, SO15 1GF, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

