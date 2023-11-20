Top track

Joshua Ray Walker with Joshua Quimby

Siberia
Mon, 20 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNew Orleans
$21.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The catalyst of Joshua Ray Walker’s new album, What Is It Even?, was sparked on the patio of the Tulsa, Oklahoma music venue and dive bar Mercury Lounge, a fitting origin story for any country record. But this is far from an ordinary country record. It was...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Siberia.

Lineup

Joshua Ray Walker, Joshua Quimby

Venue

Siberia

2227 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70117, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

