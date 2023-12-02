Top track

Kamo Mphela, Tyler ICU & Khalil Harrison - Dalie (feat. Baby S.O.N)

NEO Winter Nights

Go Beach Club
Sat, 2 Dec, 9:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
€11.30

About

As the nights get longer and the weather gets colder, NEO welcomes you to join the brand new Winter Nights edition. Warm your body, mind, and soul as NEO brings you the hottest vibes.

After a great Festival at the Parc del Forum, NEO is back on Saturday 2...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Edward James.

Lineup

DJ PaperCuts, Rastazaria

Venue

Go Beach Club

Carrer Port Esportiu, 14P, 08930 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

