Closed for the Holidays

recordBar
24 Dec - 26 Dec
GigsKansas City
About

Happy Holidays! We'll letting our employees have the next two nights off to be with family. Our sister-bar, miniBar at 3810 Broadway Blvd. opens at 10pm both nights if you're itching to go out! Bring them cookies!

18 and over event / under 18 allowed with parent or guardian
Presented by recordBar.

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Doors open1:30 am

