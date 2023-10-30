Top track

Cautionary Tale

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dylan LeBlanc: Unplugged + Signing

Rough Trade West
Mon, 30 Oct, 5:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Cautionary Tale
Got a code?

About

Rough Trade West is very excited to present an unplugged in-store performance and signing from Dylan LeBlanc. This unique event celebrates the release of his new album 'Coyote' released via ATO.

Tickets for this event also include a physical copy of the f Read more

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Dylan LeBlanc

Venue

Rough Trade West

Talbot Rd, London W11 1JA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm
40 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.