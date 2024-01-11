Top track

Nu poco ‘e bene

GNUT

Largo Venue
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsRoma
€14.95

About

Giovedì 11 gennaio appuntamento da non perdere con il concerto di GNUT in full band a Largo Venue (via Biordo Michelotti 2) di Roma.

Come coronamento di un’attività incessante che ha preso il via dall’uscita del suo ultimo album Nun te ne fa’, il cantauto Read more

Presentato da Prenestepop s.r.l..

Lineup

Gnut

Venue

Largo Venue

Via Biordo Michelotti, 2, 00176 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

