DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Enter the competiton to win 2 tickets to The Swim Good BDAY BASH at ÆVE powered by Bershka.
T's&C's: https://dicefm.zendesk.com/hc/de/articles/19484851185425
We’re having a birthday party 🥳🎈🪅
Some of our favorite friends and fam from New York, Milan
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.