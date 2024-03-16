Top track

Video Age - Away From The Castle

Video Age

Underground Music Venue - Cafe
Sat, 16 Mar 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$19.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Video Age make breezy and timeless songs that are so ineffable, they can only be the result of a decades-long friendship and songwriting partnership. Across four albums, Ross Farbe and Ray Micarelli have gleefully worn their influences on their sleeve, wri

Presented by Underground Music Venue.

Lineup

Video Age

Venue

Underground Music Venue - Cafe

408 3rd Ave N, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

