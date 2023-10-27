Top track

Los Ocupados - A Better Way

Skalloween! Batbox, Mister Blank, Los Ocupados

Belltown Yacht Club
Fri, 27 Oct, 8:00 pm
$15.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Batbox always put on a party, and this Halloween show might just be the biggest one yet!! 🎃🎈

Sharing a bill with Mister Blank and Los Ocupados for a spooky, ska-filled good time 🎺👻

Bring your costume A-game and enter their costume contest!!! Hear s Read more

Presented by Belltown Yacht Club.

Lineup

Batbox, Mister Blank, Los Ocupados

Venue

Belltown Yacht Club

2320 1st Avenue, Seattle, Washington 98121, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

